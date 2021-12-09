Reward offered for ATM robbery suspect on south side

The suspect got into the victim’s vehicle front seat, pointed a handgun at the victim and made him drive to an ATM down the street to withdraw money, police said.

SAN ANTONIO — There's a reward of up to $5,000 being offered in the case of a man accused of forcing someone to withdraw money from an ATM at gunpoint. The crime happened on the south side in October.

According to the San Antonio Police Department, the man, whose photo was captured on the ATM camera, stopped a driver on the roadway near the 2100 block of Southwest Military Drive around 5 p.m. on Sunday, October 17.

Information that leads to the suspect's arrest might qualify you to be eligible for a cash reward. To be eligible, tips must be submitted directly to Crime Stoppers.

It's important to note, calls made and tips shared directly to Crime Stoppers are anonymous, and information that leads to an arrest of a felony offender might be eligible for a reward. Crime Stoppers pays rewards in cash, but only for anonymous, crime-solving tips submitted directly to Crime Stoppers, and that concern information not previously provided to, or known by law enforcement. Tipsters who identify themselves are not eligible for rewards.

