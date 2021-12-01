Have you seen them? Men accused of stealing items from Best Buy

A reward of up to $5,000 may be offered for information leading to an arrest.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Department is searching for two people accused of stealing items from a Best Buy.

The incident happened Oct. 3 at the store on 5419 W Loop 1604.

Police said the people seen here are accused of stealing items:

Police did not report what items were taken. But, if you have any information about this robbery, you are urged to contact authorities at 210-207-7579.

A reward of up to $5,000 may be offered for information leading to an arrest. You can also visit San Antonio Crime Stoppers' website here.