Father of San Antonio murder victim: 'I will find justice'

Two years after her tragic death, the family of Meagan Gonzales is still pleading for answers on her killer.

SAN ANTONIO — It's been two years since the tragic death of Meagan Gonzales and investigators are still searching for her killer. On Saturday, a remembrance ceremony was held in her memory at San Fernando Cemetery #2.

The 20-year-old went missing in November of 2019. According to the Bexar County Sheriff's Office, her body was found burned in the southwest part of the county three weeks later on December 3.

Who killed the young woman remains a mystery but her father hopes this will be the year for justice.

"I had a dream of her telling me that she wanted me to find justice and I woke up thinking, 'Wow, I will find justice for you baby. I will find justice.' I want her to be able to have closure and rest her soul in peace," said Eddie Gonzales.

Anyone with information on this case is urged to call Crime Stoppers. You may be eligible for up to $5,000 for tips leading to an arrest.

