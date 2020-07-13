Child grazed by bullet in shooting north of downtown

The child was treated on the scene for injuries.

SAN ANTONIO — A seven-year-old was grazed by a bullet in a shooting just north of downtown early Monday morning.

It happened just after 5:30 in the 1100 block of Russell Place.

Police say shots were fired and the seven-year-old child was grazed by a bullet. The child was treated on the scene for injuries. Police did not provide any other information or details of the shooting.