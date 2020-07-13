Child grazed by bullet in shooting north of downtown

SAN ANTONIO — A seven-year-old was grazed by a bullet in a shooting just north of downtown early Monday morning.
It happened just after 5:30 in the 1100 block of Russell Place.
Police say shots were fired and the seven-year-old child was grazed by a bullet. The child was treated on the scene for injuries. Police did not provide any other information or details of the shooting.
This is an ongoing investigation. Further details will be added as they are received. Check back to this article for updates.