Teen killed, another injured in shooting near downtown Dallas

A man is accused of shooting and killing a teenager and injuring a woman in an overnight shooting near downtown Dallas, officials say.

Around 1:45 a.m. Saturday, Dallas police responded to a call near the Ronald Kirk Bridge. When officers arrived, they found 16-year-old Christopher Alexis Rivera suffering from a gunshot wound to the head and 21-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound to her pelvis area.

Authorities say both victims were transported to the hospital.

Rivera was pronounced dead upon arrival, while the woman remains in critical condition, according to police.

Detectives say the victim, Rivera, was involved in a verbal argument with the suspect, when they both started shooting at each other. The woman was shot in the crossfire.

Saturday night, police identified the suspect as 21-year-old Carlos Vidal Mendez and took him into custody on a complaint of murder.

The investigation is ongoing.