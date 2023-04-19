Older dog found tied to fence near shelter in deplorable condition

The Chow had obviously been hit by a car and one of his eyes had to be surgically removed.

SAN ANTONIO — UPDATE 4/20

Sal the Chow had all of his mattes removed Thursday and was completely brushed out, the Helotes Humane Society says.

The shelter says he feels much better now that he has been groomed, fed and loved on. They have scheduled his infected eye to be removed and also scheduled the dental work.

This big, fluffy sweetheart did test positive for heartworm, and will be receiving treatment for that, which adds to his medical bills.

HHS wants to thank those in the community who have donated to his care.

If you'd like to donate to help Sal the Chow, visit their website.

A dog was found illegally tied to a fence near a shelter in deplorable condition on Saturday.

The staff at the Helotes Humane Society (HHS) said they believe he had been hit by a car and needs to have his eye surgically removed because it had been damaged.

The super-friendly Chow mix's fur was also badly matted and he was just downright miserable.

HHS decided to name him Sal, and he was taken to be treated by a veterinarian on Tuesday.

He had some blood work done and an overall checkup to see what other problems he had other than the obvious.

The veterinarian was able to estimate him to be around nine years old and he weighs 59 pounds. He has bad tumor on his eye and also needs dental because he has several broken teeth.

They vet that he was taken to in Boerne said they would be able to do most things together, to avoid him having to put under anesthesia multiple times. They estimate all of the work that needs to be done is about $1700 plus another $1200 for complete eye and tumor removal.

Now the shelter needs some help with his medical bills, and also need to find him a home, unless his owner can be found.

If you have any information please email HHS at info@hhsanimals.org or call them at (210) 422-6242.

They also want to remind everyone that it is illegal to dump a dog and you could be charged with a misdemeanor or felony if caught doing so.

If you'd like to help out with Sal's medical care, please visit their website to donate.

