Katie's never had her very own human to love, are you ready? | Forgotten Friends

This almost 8-year-old Shepherd Mix arrived at a shelter as a 6-month-old puppy and has lived in a kennel ever since. Who's going to step up and save her?

LULING, Texas — Our "Forgotten Friends" series showcases a dog or cat each week that has spent a lengthy time at an area shelter, just waiting for someone to notice them and bring them home to love.

Katie has never had her very own human to love. You read that correctly. This almost 8-year-old Shepherd Mix has never had her own loving home. Let that sink in.

Katie's life has been lived almost exclusively at a shelter, in a kennel. She was first brought to the Luling Animal Welfare Society (LAWS) in November of 2021 after being rescued from another shelter. She was in danger of being euthanized at that shelter because of how long she'd been there, as well as her declining well-being from shelter stress.

In most animal shelters, dogs spend almost 23 hours or more per day in their kennels. The stress of being confined can lead perfectly friendly dogs to act out and suffer both mentally and even physically. Shelters do their best, but nothing is better for animals than being in a loving home.

Katie was a 6-month-old puppy when she was first dropped off at a shelter back in 2015. They told LAWS that she had been adopted at some point, but subsequently brought back for some unknown reason.

Katie would do best in what is known as a "unicorn home," meaning no other animals and no small kids. She does suffer from some "stranger danger," which is understandable given her circumstances, but once she is given the time to warm up to you, you are her friend for life.

She has been lucky enough to have spent the last month in a foster home with three adults, and she was able to show everyone how awesome she is during her stay.

Her fosters say after that after the initial warm-up period, she was the most affectionate, sweet, silly, and loving lady as well as being an easy houseguest.

Katie is house-trained and does perfectly when left to own her devices, free to roam about a home. She loves leisurely walks and has excellent leash manners.

She also thoroughly enjoys outdoor sunbathing, toy time, and just lounging on a couch.

The shelter tells us she’s the perfect blend of both playful and chill.

"All Katie wants is her very own people to love and love her back," said Laurie Hanna, City of Luling Shelter Manager. "She actually came home with me every night for about a month as a medical foster after having to have her tail amputated, so I can personally vouch for how wonderful she is in a home."

We first learned about Katie when one of our viewers emailed us and asked if we would help her after seeing one of our Forgotten Friends' stories.

"I wanted to reach out to you about another forgotten friend named Katie, who is a beautiful pup that has been in the shelter system for more than seven years," said Kim Meneses. "She is a part of the Luling Animal Shelter and needs a forever home."

In fact, Katie is on a lot of rescue folks in Texas' radar, with all of them working to try and find and find her a permanent, loving home. The Long Stay Project in Austin is another one of those organizations.

Amanda Jo said, "I had a goal of getting Katie adopted by my birthday on April 3. Unfortunately, that isn’t happening. But Katie’s fosters are able to keep her until April 14 now. Considering that she’s been in the shelter for more than seven years, any time that Katie gets to be out of the shelter and in a loving home, even if it’s not permanent, is a good birthday win. If Katie’s happy, I’m happy."

All of these folks in Texas are trying to help this one special dog named Katie.

So who is ready to step up and give Katie her very first loving home and be her human? It only takes one special person to make her doggy dreams come true and you will have a best friend for life.

For whoever adopts Katie, Lucy's Doggy Daycare & Spa will be lending a paw by offering them a free "Glow Up" Day at the Spa, which includes a massage therapy bath and Pawdicure. One of Lucy's most cherished core values is to continue Lucy’s legacy of giving back to pups in need, as Lucy herself was a rescue!

There is no better feeling in the world, than adopting or fostering an overlooked pet from a shelter. Call LAWS now!

Luling Animal Welfare Society (LAWS) is located at 1800 E. Pierce St in Luling (behind the police department). You can email them at adoptatlaws@gmail.com or telephone them at (512) 749-5643.

LAWS is open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. and closed for lunch from 12 p.m. until 1:00 p.m. They are closed on Saturday & Sunday.

