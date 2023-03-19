Super chill dog named Phoebe just wants to be loved | Forgotten Friends

She is a terrier and shepherd mix who is a little over two years old.

Example video title will go here for this video

BULVERDE, Texas — Our "Forgotten Friends" series showcases a dog or cat each week that has spent a lengthy time at an area shelter, just waiting for someone to notice them and bring them home to love.

Phoebe is a terrier and shepherd mix who is a little over two years old, and is a very sweet girl who just keeps getting overlooked at the Bulverde Area Humane Society, and the shelter staff has no idea why. She was found with her three puppies as a stray back in January of 2021.

She is super-sweet but keeps getting passed up by everyone. She has a very playful personality but also loves just hanging out next to you, content to just be by your side.

Phoebe keeps getting overlooked | Forgotten Friends 1/12

2/12

3/12

4/12

5/12

6/12

7/12

8/12

9/12

10/12

11/12

12/12 1 / 12

Like most pups, Phoebe loves puppucinos. And belly rubs. Give her some pets and her tail just starts wagging. She is just generally a happy girl. And there is nothing that she enjoys more than going for a walk. She has also mastered the art of hugging, giving the very best hugs.

Phoebe has been spayed, microchipped and is current aon all of her vaccinations. She has also been given flea/tick and heartworm preventative.

She is a very healthy girl who just needs her very own home and to be loved.

"We think she would do best in a calm home with people who will give her all the love in the world," said Penny, Bulverde Area Humane Society. "Phoebe is a sweetheart who deserves to be spoiled."

She's probably do best in a home with no small children, but teenagers would be okay. She genuinely loves all people.

Phoebe gets along with most other dogs, but doesn't have any experience with cats. If there are other dogs in your home, they do require a meet and greet, which can be scheduled by email at bahshelter@yahoo.com. Your other pets must also have proof of vaccinations and be spayed or neutered.

Like with all animals from BAHS, she must be an indoor pet.

If you are interested in adding Phoebe into your family, please email bahshelter@yahoo.com.

For whoever adopts Phoebe, Lucy's Doggy Daycare & Spa will be lending a paw by offering them a free "Glow Up" Day at the Spa, which includes a massage therapy bath and Pawdicure. One of Lucy's most cherished core values is to continue Lucy’s legacy of giving back to pups in need, as Lucy herself was a rescue!

The shelter is located at 3563 Kingsnake in Bulverde and they are open Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

For more information on adopting pets, please visit their website.

If you'd like to donate to the shelter CLICK HERE.

Do you love animals and have some extra time on your hands? BAHS always needs volunteers. Find out how you can become one CLICK HERE.

They have a complete list of items in which they are always in need of right here.

You can follow Bulverde Area Humane Society on Facebook and Instagram.