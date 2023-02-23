Hey Joe! The dog made for cat-lovers | Forgotten Friends

Joe has been at the shelter for more than five years after being found as a stray in Wilson County during Hurricane Harvey.

SAN ANTONIO — Our "Forgotten Friends" series showcases a dog or cat each week that has spent a lengthy time at an area shelter, just waiting for someone to notice them and bring them home to love.

This week, we went to the Animal Defense League on Nacogdoches and met the perfect dog for cat-lovers, Joe. He has been at the ADL now for more than five years, after he was found wandering around as a stray in Wilson County post Hurricane Harvey in October of 2017.

Joe had been adopted from the shelter as a puppy three years earlier, but as with all of the pets adopted from ADL, they will always take an animal back if necessary. They didn't really have the space for Joe when he first arrived, but they made it work until he could get his own kennel area.

Joe is a 9-year-old Collie mix with a gorgeous brindle coat.

He gets along really well with other dogs he meets and adores playing with puppies. Joe is not a big fan of cats though... well, he might be a fan, because he likes to chase them around.

Jamie Gibson, who is the Director of Lifesaving Initiatives at the Animal Defense League said that Joe is basically a cat in a dog's body. She told us that these long-stay dogs are near and dear to her heart, because she gets to spend so much time getting to know them. She remembers when Joe first arrived.

"He was terrified, and didn't really trust anyone," said Jamie. But that changed a few days later after he got to know folks.

"Joe likes to do what Joe wants to do, on his own terms, at all times. and he really likes having a routine," said Jamie. "His ideal day would consist of eating, followed by a short nap in the sun. Maybe a short walk, otherwise known as a "sniffari," so that he can stop and smell everything as he goes, followed by another nap inside with the air conditioner on."

It is important for Joe to feel like he has his independence and he will let you know when he wants your attention. Otherwise, like most cats, just leave him alone to do his own thing on his own terms. He just wants to chill.

Joe loves to snuggle, and he adores treats. "He is very treat-motivated," said Jamie. He also does very well on a leash, as long as you remember that he wants to smell EVERYTHING!

"Joe is ready for a loving home, and he really deserves one after being at the shelter for so long,'" said Jamie.

Are you the that perfect fit for Joe? Contact the Animal Defense League and set up a meet and greet.

Joe is what the ADL calls a Diamond in the Ruff. Any pet that has been available for adoption at the Animal Defense League for four months or longer qualifies. That means ZERO adoption fees so you can spend more on toys, beds, and treats to spoil them in their new home!

If you want to help ADL rescue and treat more pets in need, they will ask for a monetary donation in lieu of the adoption fee for these pets. Every bit you donate contributes to saving the next life of the abandoned, abused, or neglected pets in our community that we see on a daily basis.

You can fill out your adoption application by CLICKING HERE.

For whoever adopts Joe, Lucy's Doggy Daycare & Spa will be lending a paw by offering them a free "Glow Up" Day at the Spa, which includes a massage therapy bath and Pawdicure. One of Lucy's most cherished core values is to continue Lucy’s legacy of giving back to pups in need, as Lucy herself was a rescue!

Maybe you're not quite ready to adopt a dog, but still want to help out. Why not try fostering a dog. ADL will provide all of the food and supplies that you will need, and even take care of all of the medical. It's a win-win situation for both you and the dog or cat. They get a loving home and it doesn't cost you a dime. CLICK HERE to become a pet foster parent.

Do you love animals and want to make a difference by volunteering? The Animal Defense League is always in need of volunteers in various areas. There is sure to be something for everyone! CLICK HERE

Want to help but don't have the time to volunteer or foster? Consider sponsoring a pet. This program allows you to assist ADL with their expenses in getting the pet adoption ready as each pet on average costs about $272. CLICK HERE to sponsor an animal.

The ADL also hosts numerous free pet vaccination and microchip events for pet owners. Find out more about them by CLICKING HERE.

Here are some other ways you can help out the pets at ADL:

Remember when you adopt a shelter pet, you save two lives... the one you bring home with you and the one that now will be saved because the shelter has more room.