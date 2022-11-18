H-E-B opens 'brand' store with shirts, shoes and baby clothes

More of these shops will be popping up in other stores beginning in 2023.

SAN ANTONIO — If you want to show off your love for H-E-B, you're in luck.

The Texas retailer now has The Brand Shop. It's where you can buy shirts, hats, baby clothes, socks and shoes.

As of now, the shop's full assortment is only available at the H-E-B Kerrville location on Main Street. But, more of these shops will be popping up in other stores beginning in 2023.

