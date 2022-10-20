H-E-B- teams up with Spurs to release ice cream celebrating 50th season

The Spurs and H-E-B are teaming up again for a sweet treat for all fans to enjoy.

SAN ANTONIO — There's a new limited-edition San Antonio Spurs ice cream just in time for the new season and to celebrate the franchise's 50th season in San Antonio.

The Spurs and H-E-B recently launched the Creamy Creations Courtside Chocolate Crunch ice cream which is sure to be a hit with fans.

It's described to be a chocolate malt ice cream with chocolate chips and chocolate swirl.

we’ve got something sweet headed y’alls way 👀 pic.twitter.com/u1jcFZ1kaI — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) October 19, 2022

The box design features the "Por Vida" slogan, the team's Classic Edition uniforms, the team's mascot, championship rings as well as other San Antonio-inspired themes as it honors the 50th anniversary of the team.

And this isn't the first time the Spurs and H-E-B teamed up for some sweet treats for fans to devour.

In 2021, a Spurs sherbet was introduced with fiesta-color-inspired flavors of strawberry, orange and blue raspberry sherbet.

The new ice cream comes in two sizes (pint and half gallon) and you can find it at local H-E-B stores now.

