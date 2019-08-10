JACKSON, New Hampshire — You don't have to travel to the North Pole to feel the Christmas spirit year-round — you have to travel to Jackson, New Hampshire.

The Christmas Farm Inn & Spa says they celebrate the spirit of Christmas and everyday life, centered around friends, family, fun, love, adventure and well-being, 365 days a year.

"This charming farm property was actually 'gifted' one special Christmas many years ago, and the spirit of this incredible Christmas gift lives on in our hotel," the website says.

Even the room options have holiday-names, ranging from Donner, Cupid, Vixen and Blitzen to Sleigh Bells and Mr. & Mrs. Clause.

For more information on the Spa & Inn, you can visit their website.

Winter, spring, summer or fall, you can feel the holiday cheer all year long.

