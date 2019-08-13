GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas — The Polar Express Train Ride is being added this winter to Galveston's "Winter Wonder Island" event.

The event offers more than 50 days of holiday-themed activities from November to January.

The Galveston Railroad Museum will offer a 60-minute round-trip journey to the North Pole onboard the "POLAR EXPRESS" Train Ride.

Train passengers will be served hot chocolate, treats and will be treated to a reading of the classic children's book, The Polar Express, by Chris Van Allsburg.

Santa and his helpers will also be on board the train, giving out a gift to each child. The passengers will also be led in Christmas carols on the ride back to the museum.

