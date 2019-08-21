SAN ANTONIO — It's not a foggy Christmas Eve yet, but Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical, announced a December performance in Alamo City.

The most famous reindeer of all will fly into San Antonio Tobin's Center for the Performing Arts, featuring a cast of Hermey the Elf, Yukon Cornelius and the Abominable Snow Monster, who will help Santa save Christmas.

The performances will be on Dec. 16 and 17 and tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.

Tobin Center for the Performing Arts

You can purchase tickets at the Tobin Center's Box Office, by phone at (210) 223-8624 or online.