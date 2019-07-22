If you're celebrating Christmas in July, you can treat yourself to tickets to see The Elf on the Shelf: A Christmas Musical, with tickets on sale July 25.

Scout Elves will take center stage in a new live musical debuting this holiday season.

This toe-tapping tale tells the story of one particularly impressive Scout Elf who must help his new, human family overcome a personal loss and remember the importance of Christmas cheer," is on the show's description.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on July 25 and the show starts on Saturday, December 28 at 7 p.m.