San Antonio twins keep birthday tradition rolling with massive humane society donation

Jadyn and Justyce Perez have made their huge donations of treats and toys into an annual birthday tradition.

SAN ANTONIO — Now here's something worth barking about.

The cats and dogs at the San Antonio Humane Society (SAHS) were graced with a massive donation of beds, toys, blankets and treats on Monday—personally delivered by two young twins.

Jadyn and Justyce Perez, who recently turned 10, collected the supplies before bringing them by the humane society themselves. In fact, humane society officials say this makes six straight years that the girls executed the act of kindness as a way of celebrating their birthday.

"They keep on surprising us year after year, and their donation keeps getting bigger and bigger. We couldn't be more grateful," said SAHS Spokesperson Lucia Almanza. "Every item donated, from the food and blankets to the toys and treats, goes a long way in helping us provide the best care possible for all of our pets as they await to find their forever homes."

Two of those pets are closely bonded Retrievers Harley and Hope, whom Jadyn and Justyce paid a visit to while capping off their trip.