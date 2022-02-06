Fosters urgently needed to help puppies and their mothers avoid euthanasia

San Antonio Pets Alive! shared information on the dogs, who desperately need a warm place to stay outside of the shelter.

SAN ANTONIO — Several litters of puppies and their mothers are at risk of being euthanized if they can't find fosters by Monday, San Antonio Pets Alive! said.

The kennels are a loud and dangerous environment for the young puppies, who are all at risk of being exposed to contagious diseases. Fostering is free, and San Antonio Pets Alive will provide food, crates, and other supplies. If you can give these pups a warm place to stay, please email foster@sanantoniopetsalive.org by noon Monday.

"Chocolate is the momma to 11 pups," the organization said in an email. "They're still very young."

"Hazel is the momma to 8 pups," they said. "They are around 5 weeks old. She's very sweet and active. She kept jumping on staff for pets and attention!"

"Sunkist and her 8 puppies are looking for a quiet home! The kennel is very stressful for her and her babies," they said. "She takes treats gently from your hand. She is a little protective of her pups and likes to bark at you when you talk to her!"

"These six puppers are about four weeks old and eating wet food. They CANNOT have paws on the ground right now. They will need to go in groups of two or three."

"Being a pet foster family has rewards beyond the essential value of helping a pet in need find a new home," SAPA! says on their foster page. "For some, it is a chance to have an animal companion without a lifetime commitment, or to try new companions for an existing pet. For others, it is the special challenge of helping an animal recover from an illness or injury, the trauma of losing a beloved owner or home, or to decompress."