'Betty White would be so proud,' says San Antonio pet rescue organization

More than $17,000 was raised in honor of the late actress, who was known for being a big animal advocate.

SAN ANTONIO — The national push to increase pet adoption – that trended on social media as the #BettyWhiteChallenge – resulted in a huge boost for a local animal rescue organization. More than $17,000 was donated San Antonio Pets Alive! alone.

"We have great news! San Antonio Pets Alive! (SAPA!) received an overflowing amount of support on Monday, January 17th in honor of Betty White’s 100th birthday," the organization shared with KENS 5. "This was a nationwide challenge encouraging people to donate $5 to their favorite animal rescue in honor of Betty White's 100th birthday. SAPA!’s friends at AmeriVet Veterinary Partners matched every donation up to $500."

SAPA! also held an adoption special over the weekend to pay tribute to the late actress known for being a huge animal advocate. White passed away on December 31.

Several dozen pets found a new home during their Betty White weekend event – including ones that are usually harder to place.

"San Antonio Pets Alive! (SAPA!) received an overflowing amount of support," Stephanie Paz Perez, the marketing manager of SAPA! said. "(It) went really well, adopting out 50 cats and dogs, including some of our long stay animals and emptying out most of our cat kennels at our Petco Love Adoption Center."

Paz Perez said she hopes people will see that they can keep White's mission alive moving forward.

Thank you again to everyone who donated to San Antonio Pets Alive! in honor of Betty White. She will always be... Posted by San Antonio Pets Alive on Tuesday, January 18, 2022

"Through fostering, adopting, donating, volunteering and advocating for homeless animals in our community, we can continue honoring Betty White‘s lifelong commitment to helping animals in need," she said.