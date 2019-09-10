SAN ANTONIO — A family is trying not to lose hope in their fight for justice. Nichol Olsen and her two daughters, Alexa Montez and London were found dead inside a luxury home nine months ago. Their deaths are still under investigation.

Tuesday night, loved ones of Alexa met at a place where she spent most of her time. They celebrated her 17th birthday at Kingsborough Ridge Baptist Church. Her father, Carlos Montez, said October 8 is one of the best days of his life. However, 17 years later, he is spending his daughter's birthday without her.

"What kills me the most are the memories, or the ideas of things I will never get to do with her," he said.

In January, Alexa, her 10-year-old sister London, and their mom Nichol were found dead inside a home in Anaqua Springs. The Bexar County Medical Examiner said the mom died by suicide and her daughters by homicide. But, the family still doesn’t believe that story.

"We get tired and we get worn out," Montez said. "We want closure, and we get riled up again. We get angry, because we don't have that closure. We don't have all the answers yet."

Despite the ME's ruling, Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said this is still an ongoing investigation.

"It has been a rough nine months," Montez said. He said he talks with investigators on a regular basis. "It seems to be a whole lot of back and forth of did you answer these questions," he said. "'Did you look into this, did you do that?' It is hard to remain hopeful."

Tuesday evening, close family and friends met at Alexa's church to remember the young soul. They released butterflies and planted a tree in her honor. Friends of the young girl said it was a beautiful ceremony and it showed how many people loved her.

Olsen's boyfriend found her and her daughters shot to death. He had been a person of interest in the case. As of Tuesday evening, KENS 5 is still waiting on a response from BCSO if that is still the case.

