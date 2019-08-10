SAN ANTONIO — The sale of high school football tickets is raising eyebrows after more than 8,000 tickets sold out in less than nine hours for the Brandeis vs O'Connor game at Farris Stadium—one of the biggest local games of this, or any, year.

The tickets for the game went on sale on Eventbrite on Sunday at midnight, marking the first year Northside Independent School District sold tickets online.

"Within 30 minutes, we had sold out of all of our reserve tickets, and by 9 a.m. we were sold out of all of our general admission tickets," said Stan Laing, Northside ISD's executive director of athletics.

He said that, like previous years, the administration limited fans, many of them parents, to 10 tickets per transaction. Laing says now that sales are online, they can’t control the number of transactions an individual can make.

Patsy Martinez reached out to KENS 5 News, saying she was upset when she went online ready to buy her football ticket before they sold out too quickly.

She says she was looking forward to watching her daughter preform at halftime her senior year.

“I’m not the only parent who is unable to go because of people trying to make a buck,” Martinez wrote in an email.

Meanwhile, she said, tickets were selling for more than double the price on a neighborhood website. Football tickets for students cost $4 each and $8 for adults.

KENS 5 found one individual selling up to 10 tickets on the app OffUp for $25 each.

"Anytime you have any type of large event there is going to be those that are going to use that as an opportunity to try to make some money," Laing said.

He strongly advises people to look into purchases preseason tickets before school starts to ensure seats.

