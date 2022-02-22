Animal Care Services responds to cat hoarding report on the west side

Agents from the organization went out to the 2600 block of West Salinas around 11:30 a.m. and found almost 60 cats.

SAN ANTONIO — Animal Care Services responded to a report of cat hoarding at a home on the west side late Tuesday morning, and found almost 60 animals living in poor conditions.

Agents from the organization went out to the 2600 block of West Salinas, near the intersection with West Martin Street, around 11:30 a.m.

A spokesperson said the report said there were dozens of cats located at the home.

Eric Burns, assistant city attorney, said authorities found 27 caged cats in a shed and another 30 inside the house, and that living conditions were pretty bad. He said Animal Care is removing the animals, and the city will work with the property owner, and said there were characteristics of a hoarding situation.