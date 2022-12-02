Elizabeth Warren to show support for progressive candidates in San Antonio Tuesday

The senator from Massachusetts will attend an "Early Vote Kick-off" rally Tuesday at the Cherrity Bar at 302 Montana Street in San Antonio.

SAN ANTONIO — Former presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren will be in San Antonio Tuesday to campaign for Jessica Cisneros. She also plans to visit Austin this week to campaign for Greg Casar.

The senator from Massachusetts will attend an "Early Vote Kick-off" rally Tuesday at the Cherrity Bar at 302 Montana Street in San Antonio. Senator Warren will also appear with Greg Casar at a meet and greet in east Austin Wednesday.

Jessica Cisneros is challenging Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-TX 28) in the Texas primary March 1. She is a former human rights lawyers and is considered more progressive than Cuellar. Casar is on the ballot for Texas's 35th Congressional District, stretching from Austin down to San Antonio. Congressman Lloyd Doggett currently represents the district but said he would run for the newly created 37th District.

This comes after both candidates recently received support from Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY 14th District), who traveled to San Antonio and Austin for rallies last weekend. The rally in the Alamo City was held at Paper Tiger.