Boerne Police say a man is dead after welfare check ends in 'officer-involved shooting'

Police gave limited details, but said a suicidal person died at the scene and that no officers were injured in a shooting.

BOERNE, Texas — Boerne Police officials provided limited details Monday evening after they say a welfare check for someone in crisis ended in a shooting and the individual dead.

"This afternoon at the Carrington Apartments, 800 block of Johns Road, Boerne Police responded to a welfare check for a suicidal individual that resulted in an officer-involved shooting," police said in a Facebook post.

Police did not say if the person was armed, or who fired gunshots. It's also unclear what happened between officers' arrival at the scene and the individual's death.

"First responders immediately performed live-saving measures, but the individual was deceased at the scene. No officers were injured," the department went on to say in a press release.

The victim hasn't been identified, and nor has the officer, who has been placed on administrative duty while Texas Rangers investigation.