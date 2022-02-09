10 things to know before you go to the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo

Major changes have been made to the locations of popular attractions, shopping vendors and more.

What do I need to bring?

Here's what you need to know before you go to the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo , including information on parking fees, payment options, special deals.

However, not everything is back to normal. Major changes have been made to the locations of popular attractions, shopping vendors, and live music that will take place both indoors and outdoors, according to their official website . Horse and equestrian activities, food vendors, educational activities and more will now be featured inside the Freeman Coliseum.

This year the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo is back in full swing! After multiple changes due to COVID and 2021's devastating winter storm, they're back with full capacity at the AT&T Center and carnival.

Tickets : Fairgrounds vs. rodeo

Location: The rodeo is located inside the AT&T Center and the fairgrounds are located around it.

Things to do: Fairground tickets include access to the carnival, shopping, live music, livestock barns, food and more. It's basically everything around the AT&T Center.

The rodeo is the show and the stars. Rodeo features a tournament of 19 PRCA performances where contestants compete back-to-back in each bracket, complete with bareback riding, steer wrestling, team roping, barrel racing, bull riding and more. And yes, many are competing for big money.

Rodeo tickets also includes access to the fairgrounds.

Hours: The fairgrounds are open every day from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m.

The rodeo doors open 90 minutes before every concert performance. The rodeo is around two hours and takes place before the concert. So if you plan to buy concert tickets, be prepared for music to start around 9 p.m. after rodeo events have concluded for the day.