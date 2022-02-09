10 things to know before you go to the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo
Major changes have been made to the locations of popular attractions, shopping vendors and more.
Changes made in a year: Obstacles overcome
This year the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo is back in full swing! After multiple changes due to COVID and 2021's devastating winter storm, they're back with full capacity at the AT&T Center and carnival.
However, not everything is back to normal. Major changes have been made to the locations of popular attractions, shopping vendors, and live music that will take place both indoors and outdoors, according to their official website. Horse and equestrian activities, food vendors, educational activities and more will now be featured inside the Freeman Coliseum.
Here's what you need to know before you go to the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo, including information on parking fees, payment options, special deals.
Tickets: Fairgrounds vs. rodeo
Location: The rodeo is located inside the AT&T Center and the fairgrounds are located around it.
Things to do: Fairground tickets include access to the carnival, shopping, live music, livestock barns, food and more. It's basically everything around the AT&T Center.
The rodeo is the show and the stars. Rodeo features a tournament of 19 PRCA performances where contestants compete back-to-back in each bracket, complete with bareback riding, steer wrestling, team roping, barrel racing, bull riding and more. And yes, many are competing for big money.
Rodeo tickets also includes access to the fairgrounds.
Hours: The fairgrounds are open every day from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m.
The rodeo doors open 90 minutes before every concert performance. The rodeo is around two hours and takes place before the concert. So if you plan to buy concert tickets, be prepared for music to start around 9 p.m. after rodeo events have concluded for the day.
Costs: Admission pricing for the fairgrounds is $10 for adults and $5 for children. The rodeo tickets vary depending on seating purchased at the AT&T Center.
What do I need to bring?: Parking, payment, attire
Parking: You will need to pay for parking in order to attend the Stock Show and Rodeo. Fees can range from $10 to $25 for an all-day spot. You can purchase parking online.
Cash/card payments: If planning to attend the rodeo inside the AT&T Center, you must use card payments. There are reverse ATMs available outside the AT&T Center.
Attire: There is no dress code, but Western wear is a popular choice. Don't be surprised to see some bedazzled jeans, cowboy hats and Western shirts when the sun goes down.
Safety measures: The Stock Show and Rodeo will continue to follow state health and safety guidelines. Masks are not required but are recommended.
Mark your calendars: Plenty of performers and deals
The rodeo kicks off Thursday and lasts through Feb. 27 with a lineup of musical stars such as Brad Paisley, Ludacris, Tim McGraw, STYX, Brett Young and more. To view the full schedule of performers, visit their website.
The rodeo will also have $2 days where you can head to the grounds, enjoy rides and select food for only $2! Visit their website to see their dates and other promotional deals.