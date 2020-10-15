2021 San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo is a go

The popular event is set for February 11-28, 2021 and will be held at the Freeman Coliseum.

SAN ANTONIO — The video above is from this past year's event.

The San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo will still go on next year.

But the rodeo and entertainment will be held in the Freeman Coliseum in order to comply with safety standards.

The popular event is set for February 11-28, 2021. Organizers said announced today the Junior Livestock Show will continue to host exhibitors from throughout the state to compete in agriculture events. And the carnival will also be held.

“Our mission of helping educate the youth of Texas is at the forefront of all that we do, and holding our Rodeo, livestock show and competitive events is critical for educating future generations,” Executive Director and CEO Cody Davenport said. “In order to comply with current health and safety guidelines, the Freeman Coliseum is the most viable option to hold our event while ensuring we fulfill our mission.”

2021 San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo Fairgrounds Admission - Any 1 Day Sports event in San Antonio, TX by AT&T Center and San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo on Thursday, February 11 2021 with 1.3K people interested and 118...

Davenport said more information will be shared about the 2021 event in the coming months on the organization's website.

A pop-up disclaimer on the site says: "As we continue planning for the 2021 Rodeo, your safety and fulfilling our mission is top priority! Event options are being evaluated for several scenarios and we remain in constant communication with officials to adhere to guidelines. Stay tuned here for more info."

A ticket to the Rodeo includes access to the stock show complete with cows, pigs, chickens, sheep and goats, shopping booths, family activities like the petting zoo and pony rides and educational exhibits to teach farm to table practices.