Texas Army National Guard announces death of soldier Monday

BRACKETTVILLE, Texas — The Texas Military Service announced the death of a soldier involved in Operation Lone Star Monday.

The agency said the soldier was injured in Bracketville, Texas, and airlifted to a hospital in San Antonio.

The Texas Military Service said the incident was non-mission related but they did say the initial findings indicate it was an accidental firearm discharge.

The agency is not releasing the soldier's identity until 24 hours after next of kin is notified.

"We are deeply saddened by this loss," Maj. Gen. Tracy Norris, Adjutent General For Texas Military Service said. "We are focused on supporting the Soldier's family and providing all available resources."

The Texas Military Service said the cause of death is under investigation. Texas Rangers are conducting the investigation.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott issued a statement following the soldier's death. It reads: