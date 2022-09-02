See the new Fiesta parade routes as San Antonio's biggest party approaches

Due to the construction of Broadway, the routes of the Battle of Flowers and the Fiesta Flambeau Parade have changed.

Before, the parades started at Broadway and East Grayson, near the Pearl.

That start area has been moved several blocks west, to Main and Locust. And instead of snaking down Broadway in east downtown, the new route will see parade-watchers set up along Main Avenue as floats travel through Crockett Park, under I-35, across Madison Square Park and toward Brooklyn Avenue.

As before, the parade will cross in front of the Alamo in the heart of the city before hitting its new homestretch along Commerce and St. Mary’s.

"Normally we would have the route established in the summer, but you have to do no more than drive around downtown San Antonio to realize why the route that we normally take was just not gonna happen this year... and probably won't happen for several years," President Jon Fristoe from the Fiesta San Antonio Commission said.

The 2022 Battle of Flowers Parade will be held on April 8. The Fiesta Flambeau Parade will be April 9, while Fiesta will be held March 31 through April 10.

“As president of the Fiesta Flambeau Parade Association, we are very excited to bring the lights, music and entertainment back to Fiesta and San Antonio. April 9th, 2022, will see the step off of our world-famous illuminated parade. Join us as we 'Celebrate Literary Classics' and honor the fine arts of our community,” Fiesta Flambeau Parade Association President Robert Cuellar is quoted as saying in a release.