You can make your own LEGO Fiesta medal

Fiesta medal season is here and if you want to make your own medal, this is for you.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — Fiesta medal season is here, and if you want to make your own medal as unique as the celebration, keep reading.

LEGOLAND Discovery Center San Antonio in the Shops at Rivercenter is letting people make their own Fiesta medals.

They're holding "Make Your Own Medal Days" starting on Saturday. A $10 add on for admission gets you inside the workshop to take home your creation. If you're a pass holder, you get in for free.

However, if you don't feel like trying your hand at your own medal, the city's Department of Culture and Arts has unveiled not one, but three 2023 Fiesta medals.

READ MORE: 2023 City of San Antonio Fiesta medals unveiled