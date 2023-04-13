New City of San Antonio Fiesta medals unveiled

Ready to get your Fiesta medals? Here's what you need to know.

SAN ANTONIO — The city's Department of Culture and Arts has unveiled not one, but three 2023 Fiesta medals.

The three medals designed by the Department of Arts and Culture are inspired by a mural that's currently in progress titled 'The Spirit Within', which can be found in Market Square, a statement from the city said.

The statement says the mural will be a large 18' by 155' piece of artwork that is set to cover one side of the Farmer's Market Building.

“The Spirit Within mural features a fantastical landscape highlighting the impact of women and their work at Historic Market Square,” said Department of Arts & Culture Director Krystal Jones. “This year we have three medal designs that focus on some of the whimsical creatures portrayed in the mural that align with the vibrant, lively and playful spirit of Fiesta. When this mural project is complete, we will again celebrate with a community dedication event.”

The artwork was created by Ashleigh Garza and Hailey Marmolejo and features women in luchador masks, constellations and Alebrijes, which are described as "brightly colored mythical creatures represented through Mexican folk-art sculptures and can be found throughout Historic Market Square," the release said.

“It is a real honor for our work to be chosen as the official medal because our work aims to honor the creation story of the city and the multicultural backgrounds of the people who make this city so special,” artist Hailey Marmolejo said.

Artist Ashleigh Garza adding, “After working downtown as young adult my whole life, and then to be able to do what I love and have it highlighted as the official medal, is a dream come true.”