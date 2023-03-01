UTSA Football Fiesta Spring Game will be at Alamodome for first time in seven years

The game on Friday, April 14 will be free for all fans. Here's what you need to know.

SAN ANTONIO — UTSA Football is hosting their Fiesta Spring Game at the Alamodome for the first time in seven years.

The game on Friday, April 14 will be free for all fans, and seating will be general admission on the east side of the 100 level. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m., and doors open at 5:30 p.m.

Free parking is will be available in Lot C, and accessible parking is available in Lot A. The lots will open at 3:30 p.m., but tailgating will not be permitted.

"Fans can enjoy pregame activities on the south plaza and concourse including face painting and an inflatable football toss game," UTSA said in a press release. "Dj Té Spinz will provide in-game entertainment and UTSA Cheer will perform during the game and at halftime. Rowdy Campus Store will have a UTSA merchandise stand on the concourse near Section 118. An autograph session for fans will be held on the field following the game."

Fans can listen to the annual scrimmage on Ticket 760 AM, beginning with a pregame show at 6 p.m. The radio broadcast also can be heard online at Ticket760.com and via the iHeartRadio and The Varsity Network apps.

The Roadrunners are about to join the American Athletic Conference after back-to back seasons as Conference USA champions. Their first of six reguar-season home games will be on September 9 against Texas State. Tickets are available here.