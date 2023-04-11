Looking to save money at Fiesta? Here's what you need to know.

Budget extra spending money for those unexpected Fiesta items that catch your eye.

SAN ANTONIO — As hundreds of events pop up for Fiesta it's easy to burn a hole in your wallet as you attend your favorite events. Scheduling ahead can ensure you make smart purchases to keep your budget on track during San Antonio's annual 10-day celebration.

Fiesta profits go to many local organizations, with each event providing opportunities to purchase good food, drinks, souvenirs and of course medals to display that fiesta pride.

How can you save during Fiesta?

Tickets

Popular Fiesta events like Battle of Flowers, Fiesta Flambeau, NIOSA, Oyster Bake and King William Fair have an admission cost ranging from $18 to $25. When taking into account whatever you might spend on food and drinks, it can start adding up quick.

Luckily, there are dozens of Fiesta events with free admission, including Fiesta Fiesta, serving as the kickoff celebration at Hemisfair. And most of those events have special pricing for children, including some where kids 12 and under can get in for free.

And, speaking of NIOSA, you can save $5 on tickets by buying in advance at local H-E-B locations.

“Our gate ticket price is $25,” said Patti Zaiontz, NIOSA chair. “Tickets at H-E-B are $20. We also have tickets available online, if you still want to go the electronic route, but that’s $20 plus whatever handling fees the sales charges.”

You can also get free seats for two popular parades – Battle of Flowers and Fiesta Flambeau – but you'll need to get there early to find the perfect place.

“We’ve seen people out there 4, 5, 6 in the morning getting ready for their prime seat for the Battle of Flowers parade,” said Steve Rosenauer, executive director of the Fiesta San Antonio Commission. “We see people out there early afternoon getting their seats and getting their spaces as the Flambeau Parade beings around 7, 7:30 p.m. So definitely several hours before the parade start that we see the families starting to get out there and claim their space.”

Other Fiesta events with free admission:

Interested in Fiesta Royal Court?

Rey Feo Public Crowning - Takes place from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Main Plaza (115 Main Plaza).

El Rey Fido Coronation - Takes place from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Hops 'N Hounds (13838 Jones Maltsberger Road).

River Parade

Ford Mariachi Festival - Takes place from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. along the San Antonio River Walk, near 849 East Commerce St.

Like cars?

Texas Corvette Association Car Show - Takes place from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Main Plaza in Boerne (100 North Main St.).

Live music and entertainment

Fiesta de Los Reyes - Takes place at 10 a.m. to 1 a.m. at Market Square.

Fiesta San Fernando - Takes place from 10 a.m. to midnight at San Fernando Cathedral (115 Main Plaza).

Fiesta de la Familia - Takes place from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at St. Gregory Catholic Church (700 Dewhurst Road).

Culture in action

Celebrations of Traditions Pow Wow - Takes place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Texas A&M University-San Antonio Pavilion (1 University Way).

Any cheap transportation or parking options?

If you're planning to pay for admission, you can save yourself some money with the help of VIA Park and Ride services. This will save you money in gas driving to the event, as well as money on parking and traffic headaches.

VIA will be utilizing their Park and Ride locations at Crossroads, Randolph and Stone Oak for various Fiesta events such as NIOSA, Taste of New Orleans, King William Fair and more.

These bus rides are very simple and fun to use: All you do is park your car at the location, pay $1.30 for a one-way token, board the bus with plenty of excited Fiesta-goers and get dropped off outside the Fiesta entrance. Plus, no need to worry about remembering where you parked your car when you head out.

“We have an added incentive for the people that use VIA Fiesta Park and Ride," said Lorraine Pulido with VIA. “While supplies last you can receive a collectible VIA Fiesta medal commemorating our 45 years.”

You can purchase your fare for Fiesta events on the VIA goMobile+ app, at the Park & Ride Customer Service Window or at any Customer Service Center.

The fare is even less for students, active military and senior citizens, at around 65 cents. Those who choose to use Via Park and Ride will also receive a free Fiesta medal while supplies last.

How can I save money on food and drinks?

You cannot bring food or drinks into Fiesta events, but chicken-on-a-stick at NIOSA remains the same price as last year at $8. Otherwise, expect to pay a bit more because of inflation.

“They won’t go up a whole lot, but you’ll probably see maybe a dollar because the coupons are valued at a dollar,” Zaiontz said.

If you decide on attending an event with multiple food options, know that some popular events will sell tickets or BlastPasses for purchases.

BlastPass - These are wristbands that allow you to place credits on in order to pay for food and drinks. According to websites for the King William Fair and Taste of New Orleans, BlastPasses will be required at these events. Make sure to check your event's website ahead of time.

The wristbands can be ordered by 25, 50 or 100 credits. Your best option is to only purchase what you know you'll use. If you're not a big spender, 25 credits will work; then, you can always purchase a more specific credit amount at the event.

Coupons - Some events are offering a free soft drink coupon for those who use VIA Park and Ride services. According to VIA's website those who ride to Taste of New Orleans and Oyster Bake will provide a coupon for a free soft drink while supplies last.

What about shopping?

If you forget your Fiesta attire, some events will have street vendors with Fiesta-themed hats, flower crowns, shirts, shoes, etc. Don't feel that you have to buy any additions in order to make your wardrobe Fiesta, however; all you really need is bright-colored clothing and medals.

Be sure to check your favorite local organization to see if they're giving them out for free.

There are plenty of free events, so check out the Fiesta schedule. Just know while the event may be free, food, activities and vendors will cost you.