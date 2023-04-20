El Rey Fido 2023

El Rey Fido Coronation will take place on Saturday, April 22 at Hops & Hounds.

SAN ANTONIO — Get ready for a barking good time at the 2023 El Rey Fido Coronation!

This year's festivities will take place on Saturday, April 22 at 10 a.m. at Hops & Hounds located at 13838 Jones Maltsberger Road.

El Rey Fido began back in 2002 as a feel-good spin on the already long-established Fiesta Royalty title of a similar name: Rey Feo.

But what began as a pun has since evolved into an annual fundraising competition that raises tens of thousands of dollars each year for countless needy dogs and cats at the San Antonio Humane Society (SAHS).

More than $25,000 has already been raised to help animals in our community.

Who will be the next El Rey Fido?

The fundraising competition’s top fundraising dog will be bestowed the honor of the crown, with four runner-ups joining the Royal Court (Prince/Princess of the Food Bowl, Duke/Duchess of the Chew Toy, Duke/Duchess of the Fire Hydrant, and Knight/Maiden of the Royal Court).

San Antonio’s top dogs will all be dressed in true royal attire (velvet, sequins, and all) for a fun-filled afternoon that you don't want to miss.

Don’t miss your chance to support homeless pets in your community and become a part of over twenty years of SAHS Fiesta tradition.

Join in on the fun Saturday, April 22 at 10 a.m. at Hops & Hounds located at 13838 Jones Maltsberger Rd. We'll be there as well, handing out our official KENS 5 Fiesta medal for 2023.

CLICK HERE to donate toward this year’s fundraising participants and help them become El Rey Fido XXI! This list updates as participants sign up.