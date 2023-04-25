Oysters, gumbo and hats, oh my! Fiesta favorite events return in 2023

With hundreds of events over 11 days to choose from, a few fan favorite events definitely stand out from the pack.

SAN ANTONIO — It's that time of year again and Fiesta fans cannot way to get the party with a purpose started.

With hundreds of events over 11 days to choose from, a few fan favorite events definitely stand out from the pack. We have everything you need to know about Fiesta Oyster Bake, Taste of New Orleans and NIOSA!

Oyster Bake

History

Fiesta Oyster Bake started as a St. Mary's alumni gathering with a handful of people in 1916. It was held on the banks of the San Antonio River downtown. It has grown into one of the largest Fiesta events with over 70,000 patrons every year and more than 7,000 volunteers.

The organization says 100% of the proceeds go back to the students of St. Mary's University.

Date/time/location

Friday, April 21: 5 – 11 p.m.

Saturday, April 22: Noon – 11 p.m.

St. Mary's University

And take a look at the sites and sounds of last year's Fiesta Oyster Bake:

Taste of New Orleans

History

The event highlighting New Orleans favorite food and music is in its 34th year. It's put on by the San Antonio Zulu Assocation, with a staff of 43 volunteers. Enjoy authentic New Orleans-style food including gumbos, shrimp creole, etouffee, fresh crawfish, boudin, alligator, and beignets along with authentic New Orleans-style music

Date/time/location

Saturday, April 22

12 – 11 P.M.

Sunken Garden Theater

And see the video below for the sites and sounds of last year's Taste of New Orleans:

Now in its 75th year, a night in Old San Antonio celebrates the diverse and unique cultures of Texas' history. It is the top fundraiser for historic preservation in the United States and it solely benefits the Conservation Society of San Antonio. At the event, La Villita is transformed into 14 distinct areas, each celebrating a different aspect of Texas culture. It runs over four nights, each night with its own theme.

Date/time/location

April 25-28, 2023

5:30 pm - 10:30 pm

La Villita Arts District

And take a look at the sites and sounds of 2023's NIOSA festival: