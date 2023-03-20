Calling all Fiesta fans! Here are some of the newly revealed medals for 2023

It ain't Fiesta without dozens and dozens of new medals to collect. Here are just some you can buy (or trade for) this year.

SAN ANTONIO — There's a few ways you can tell Fiesta is close by.

The weather starts warming up. You start to get chicken-on-a-stick cravings. Banners of papel picado begin popping up around town.

And, of course, new medals to collect are slowly revealed.

Whataburger, the Spurs and the San Antonio Zoo are just some of the Alamo City entities which have already announced their own ornately decorated trinkets, giving enthusiasts an early opportunity to make their medal vests even heavier.

As with previous years, proceeds from some medal sales go to good causes. Money from Spurs medals sales goes to the team's charity and outreach arm, for instance, and if you buy a 2023 Wash Tub medal you'll be contributing to the Children's Shelter.

Check out some of our favorite 2023 medals that are now on sale in the gallery below.

Check out some of this year's newly revealed Fiesta medals 1/10

2/10

3/10

4/10

5/10

6/10

7/10

8/10

9/10

10/10 1 / 10

The tradition of collecting and showing off your Fiesta medals dates back to the 1920s, when King Antonio of the Texas Cavaliers sported the very first trinket. They were passed down to each subsequent king, and the practice of trading and gifting them eventually took off in the '70s.

By the '90s, Fiesta medals were being mass-produced—and a new custom was here to stay.

Fiesta goes from April 20 to April 30 this year.

>MORE FIESTA COVERAGE:

>TRENDING ON KENS 5 YOUTUBE:

---

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.