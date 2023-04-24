'Show us your shoes!' | Fiesta's biggest parades return in 2023

Nothing invokes the spirit of Fiesta quite like the parades! We've got everything you need to know about each of the biggest parades.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — Fiesta is San Antonio's biggest party with a purpose. Over 11 days and hundreds of events, the profits made go to fund the educational dreams of students across South Texas.

But nothing invokes the spirit of Fiesta quite like the parades! We've got everything you need to know about each of the biggest parades: Texas Cavaliers River Parade, Fiesta Flambeau Parade and the Battle of Flowers Parade.

Lets start with the event that started it all...

Battle of Flowers Parade

History

The Battle of Flowers Parade is the founding event of Fiesta San Antonio. A small group of dedicated women put on the first Battle of Flowers parade in 1891. It was inspired by the flower parades and Spain and paid tribute to the fallen heroes of the Alamo and San Jacinto. Since then, the parade has grown every year, now attracting crowds of more than 500,000. It is the only parade in the United States produced entirely by women, all of whom are volunteers. The Battle of Flowers Association is a non-profit organization with more than 400 members.

Info

Date: Friday, April 28, 2023

Time: Vangard: 8:55 a.m., Parade: 9:30 a.m.

Location: Downtown

Tickets: $25-$35

Route

Take a look at the sights and sounds of 2022's parade when it returned after a pandemic hiatus:

Fiesta Flambeau Parade

History

The Fiesta Flambeau Parade began in 1948, according to the festival's website. The parade's name comes from the French word for a candlestick or torch. In the event's early years, four-man brigades marched between the other units, carrying torches on five-foot poles. Today Boy Scouts carry safety flares. All the floats in the Flambeau Parade are lighted.

The Grand Marshal of this year's parade is actor Danilo Carrera. Tejano star Shelly Lares will serve as the Honorary Grand Marshals.

Info

Date: April 29, 2023

Time: 7 p.m.

Location: Downtown

Tickets: Bleacher seating available.

Take a look at the sights and sounds of 2022's parade, which returned after a pandemic hiatus:

Texas Cavaliers River Parade

History

Fiesta's only floating river parade, the Texas Cavaliers parade started in 1941 after the group witnesses "floating gardens." They consisted of boats and barges decorated with flowers in Mexico City. The Texas Cavaliers decided to to bring the unique event to San Antonio to coincide with the San Antonio River bend restoration.

The Grand Marshal for the 2023 parade is Astronaut Charlie Duk, who was the youngest person to ever walk on the moon.

Info

Date: Mon. April 24, 2023

Time: First floats seen at 7-7:30 p.m.

Location: San Antonio River Walk

Tickets: Click here for tickets to view parade

Route