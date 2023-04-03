The offer will only be available on Tuesday, April 4.

SAN ANTONIO — A discount on Fiesta Carnival wristbands where they will cost $15 if you buy them online has been announced on Fiesta San Antonio's Facebook page.

Beginning at 8 a.m. Tuesday, guests can purchase their wristbands here for $15. The discount only lasts Tuesday, according to the post.

Here are the Fiesta Carnival at the Alamodome's days and hours of operation, per the Facebook post.

