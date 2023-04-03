x
Fiesta Carnival wristband to be sold at discount Tuesday

The offer will only be available on Tuesday, April 4.

SAN ANTONIO — A discount on Fiesta Carnival wristbands where they will cost $15 if you buy them online has been announced on Fiesta San Antonio's Facebook page. 

Beginning at 8 a.m. Tuesday, guests can purchase their wristbands here for $15. The discount only lasts Tuesday, according to the post. 

Here are the Fiesta Carnival at the Alamodome's days and hours of operation, per the Facebook post. 

SAVE THE DATE! 🗓️ On Tuesday, April 4th, at 8 am, Official Fiesta Carnival wristbands will be available for purchase...

Posted by Fiesta San Antonio on Friday, March 31, 2023

