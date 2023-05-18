San Antonio Mexican restaurant becomes so popular, they've expanded to 15 locations | Neighborhood Eats

The flavors pop, and their secret recipes have led to their success.

SAN ANTONIO — If you're craving carne guisada, chilaquiles or molcajete with sizzling fajitas, there's a restaurant in San Antonio that you can add to your must-visit list.

It's called Taco Jalisco (Authentic Mexican Restaurant Jalisco Style), and the family who owns this spot also owns 15 Mexican restaurants in the area. But, the location on 8099 Culebra Road is where it all began.

"My parents opened it in 1997. We have been proudly serving San Antonio. We strive to bring the best Jalisco-style Mexican food with a little bit of Tex-Mex as well," said co-owner Bryan Hernandez.

They’ve branded themselves as a place where you can bring the entire family because they have specials that start at $3.99. And yes, that means these tacos pictured:

"We have customers that have been coming here for over 20 years and they keep on coming," said manager Elizabeth Macias. "They could probably feed a family of five with $50 or $60, including a coffee or including a tea in our lunch special. So, that's really good."

But, if you’re wanting something other than tacos, they’re also known for a big plate that looks just as good as it tastes — The Molcajete, which is the Spanish word for mortar and pestle.

"It's sizzling fajitas with our salsa verde and then it's drizzled with white cheese, country sausage. On the side we have beans, rice and tortillas," said Macias.

Another best-seller is the Carne Guisada Plate.

"It's a thin cut of guisada and it's very juicy. It comes with nopalitos... it also has freshly homemade tortillas.

The flavors pop, and their secret recipes have led to their success.