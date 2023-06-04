'Every sandwich should be wicked'; how this new business is living up to its name | Neighborhood Eats

A line out the door on the first day of them opening led to the shop being sold out.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — One local had a vision to create a sandwich shop where every bite is wicked, hence the name, The Wicked Wich.

They're located on 825 Fredericksburg Road, and they've gained a loyal following despite being a new brick and mortar in the Alamo City.

"I started this business in February of 2022, back at a small local tienda called Oscar de la Tienda. It had always been an idea of mine to start my own sandwich shop. My first job was at Subway. I climbed the ladder and ended up running a few restaurants. By the time I left, I developed my passion for making real quality subs and just always had it in my mind to create my own shop," said owner Feliza Salazar.

A line out the door on the first day of them opening led to the shop being sold out.

"I feel like every sandwich should be wicked," said Salazar. "The most wicked 'wich that we have is definitely The Beast."

"[It has] Genoa salami, capicola, soppressata, mortadella, roast beef and turkey, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, vinegar, oil and oregano, double cheese and brown mustard," said Salazar.

And The Reuben is a crowd-favorite.

"It's five ounces of Boar's Head corned beef, sauerkraut, some kosher dills, and some house-made Russian dressing, baby Swiss. And that's going to be pressed on our marbled rye," said Salazar.

They also made The Vegan Sandwich.

"Our chickpea sandwich. That's going to be our house-made chickpea salad with lettuce, tomato, cucumbers, onions and pickles and sprouts dressed with vinegar and oil," said Salazar.

The lines keep forming and the customers remain loyal.

"It's just a great local shop that makes consistently good food owned by somebody who lives in the area. The people that are here are from the neighborhood. It's just a wonderful place to to hang out and have good food," said customer Tyler Mcgehee.

The goal is to provide an authentic experience that'll leave you wanting to return.

"It's really amazing to see the community come in day after day," said Salazar. "It's amazing to get regulars like Tyler who come in every week."