Chicago Hot Dogs using authentic Chicago ingredients to give San Antonio the full experience | Neighborhood Eats

If it's your first time inside, or in the drive-thru, you're encouraged to try the Chicago Hot Dog.

SAN ANTONIO — When you think of Chicago, you might think of the Cubs, Cloud Gate (also known as The Bean) or the harbor. But, one man who lived in Chicago decided to bring another well-known thing to San Antonio -- hot dogs!

On Neighborhood Eats, a KENS 5 original series, we checked out Chicago Hot Dogs, located on 12914 Jones Maltsberger Road.

"This place was great. This was my very first time here. I heard a lot of great things about this place. Believe me, I was not disappointed," said customer Joseph Sakulich. He was eager to speak to us after a nice visit with the owner, and several bites of the food.

Co-owner Amado Delatorre and his son run the store, and they said you don't need to hop a plane to Chicago to try authentic eats, because they ship a lot of their key ingredients from the city.

"We use the Vienna brand, poppy seed bun. We bring them from Chicago. Relish, peppers, pickles all come from Chicago too," said Delatorre.

"We make it on a poppy seed bun. Mustard, chopped onions, we put the green relish, sport peppers and then tomato, celery salt and pickle," said Delatorre.

The San Antonio Dog

"It's a like a Mexican style," said Delatorre. "So, that with mayonnaise. And then we put mustard, jalapenos and the gusio on top. It's really tasty."

Despite the name, this isn’t just a one-stop shop for hot dogs. They have gyros, and they also have a big Italian Beef Sandwich made with the seasoned meat that takes several hours to prepare. But, Delatorre's favorite is the burger.

They started as a food truck, but owning this brick and mortar was the next step.

"This is one of my dreams. And I want to keep it moving," said Delattore. "I want to bring this food to San Antonio because there's not many here."

And now, they have another loyal customer.

"The people, the owners I just met heart are to die for," said Sakulich. "The place is immaculate and I am coming back for more and more and more."

To view the full menu, click here.