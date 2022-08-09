'It's the right time'; Kerbey Lane opens first San Antonio location serving chicken and pancakes, queso | Neighborhood Eats

Kerbey Lane Cafe has nine locations in the Austin area. But, this marks the first to open in San Antonio.

SAN ANTONIO — The wait is now over. A Texas business has expanded to the Alamo City, known for their iconic queso. It's so famous, the recipe was sent to the moon. This week on Neighborhood Eats, a KENS 5 original series, we visited Kerbey Lane Cafe, located 5515 N Loop 1604 W Access Road.

"It's the right time for Kerbey to come into San Antonio," said culinary partner Gilbert De La Paz. "People are finding that San Antonio is becoming a foodie town and they're loving to eat quality food. And that's what, you know, Kerbey offers is quality food, quality service."

"We are really excited to be in town. We think it's a really good, family-friendly city, and we are a family-friendly restaurant. We kind of have a little bit of something for everybody here," Kerbey Lane Marketing's Karli Isiyel said.

But people really seem to crave that queso.

"It's honestly out of this world for a reason," said De La Paz. "Back in 2019, Space X approached Kerbey because they wanted to launch a rocket, the Falcon Rocket, to the moon. And in that capsule, they were going to put the Kerbey queso recipe."

It's for visitors or extra terrestrials to find.

And we paired it with the Chicken & Pancakes.

"That's made with our classic, popular buttermilk pancakes. Then it's topped off with our breaded chicken strips that we bred here. And it's hormone-free chicken we use. Then we drizzle it with the maple flavored hot sauce. It's just like a little bit of savory with sweet," said De La Paz.

We also had the classic burger.

And the Eggs Francisco.

"You get some of our famous queso drizzled on top of it. It's got the scrambled eggs, our hormone-free bacon, avocado and tomato," said De La Paz.

They said they've been well received. They also hinted to KENS 5 that we could see the chain expanding across the San Antonio area.

"We are so excited to come from the 512 and bring it to the 210," said Isiyel. "We cannot wait to serve the Alamo City."