Grilled cheese loaded with pulled pork and brisket served at Texas food truck | Neighborhood Eats

These small town trucks have some of the best eats. Especially when it comes to burgers and BBQ!

Example video title will go here for this video

FLORESVILLE, Texas — We've heard from a few KENS 5 viewers and readers that ScooterZ in Floresville is a must-try food truck. So, on Neighborhood Eats: Food Truck Edition, a KENS 5 original series, we made the trip to see it for ourselves.

"You definitely won't leave hungry; everything is big portions. I believe in getting your money's worth," said owner Mike Neal.

He runs ScooterZ with his family. One of his sons is nicknamed "Scooter" and the other is named Zack. So, combine the two and you've got ScooterZ.

Their motto is fast, friendly and fresh. And the business all began when one career ended and another began.

"I was a truck driver; decided I wanted to open up my own food truck," said Neal.

They sold only BBQ, but that can get expensive.

"The first couple months were tough. We had a hard time, you know, trying to make it and only selling half of a brisket in four or five hours. I just kept working at it, didn't give up. And finally, things started coming around," said Neal.

Then, the pandemic hit.

"We decided to turn to the folks in our own county, in our own backyard," said Neal.

But instead of just BBQ, he wanted to try selling something else.

"I always wanted to do old fashioned hamburgers and French fries and then patty melts and BLTS," said Neal.

So, he made us one of those classic burgers.

"We use a quarter pound patty because that's more old school. And whatever they want on their burger, we'll put it on there: grilled onions, some jalapenos, bacon and extra cheese," said Neal.

But the patty melt is a best-seller.

Although the go-to is the Big Zach.

"It's grilled cheese with the chopped brisket on Texas toast. It has the chopped brisket, pulled pork, jalapenos on top, drizzled in sauce," said Neal.

These small town trucks have some of the best eats. But, it’s been hard to stay afloat right now, although their passion is admirable.

"We're all working hard, all these small businesses working hard, trying to keep the doors open," said Neal. "We're just in a tough time right now, but if we all hang in there, we'll be all right."