Search continues for woman missing from floodwaters on Thursday near Schertz

ST HEDWIG, Texas — A 52-year-old woman is still missing after being swept away in high water on Thursday morning. Rescue crews are continuing their search for her Friday, south of Schertz in St. Hedwig.

Sheriff Javier Salazar said a diver confirmed the woman was still inside her car, under 16 feet of water. Authorities said fast-moving currents near North Graytown Road made it impossible to recover her body or her car on Thursday. First responders were able to recover the body of a 5-year-old girl in the same area.