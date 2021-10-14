Water rescue for woman, young girl feared dead underway near Schertz

Rescue crews found some vehicles submerged near the 1500 block of Graytown Road in St. Hedwig, south of I-10 on the east side.

SAN ANTONIO — A search is underway for a woman and a girl believed to be about 5 years old who are feared dead after rescue crews found two vehicles submerged south of Schertz, authorities said. One was partially submerged and the other was completely submerged after severe flooding hit the area early Thursday.

Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar shared an update from the scene, located in the 1500 block of Graytown Road in St. Hedwig, south of I-10 on the east side, around 10:30 a.m. He said firefighters were walking on the roof of the submerged car containing the woman and girl. They are bringing out drones to check out further downstream to see if the woman made it out of the vehicle because one of the doors was open.

"At this point, we do believe we're dealing with just a straight-up recovery effort," he said. "It would be nothing short of a miracle if we were able to find anybody alive at this point, but with that being said – we're going to do everything we can to make that happen... We believe they were taking the kids to school."

Salazar said firefighters rescued several others from other vehicles that became entangled in floodwaters and said some of them were children. Four boys 16 and under along with a man in his mid to late 30s were rescued from one vehicle, a spokesperson said.

Salazar said he was proud of the work they did to save those that they could.

Chris Lopez, the Bexar County Emergency Management Coordinator/Fire Marshal, reminded people that when roads are flooded, you should turn around.

"Unfortunately people don't listen to the warnings, the signs that are up or even barricades," he said. "And oftentimes they go around them."

Salazar said people don't realize how deep the water can get and even he mistook some water nearby thinking it was more shallow than it was.

"It may sound like a cliche, 'Turn around, don't drown, but it's the truth,'" Salazar said.