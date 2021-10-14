At least 5 cars stuck in Olmos Creek after Orsinger Lane floods

"Water started filling up the car and I'm like, 'OK, Lord, if this is my way to go... thy will be done,'" said Serena Hood Flowers, a passenger rescued Wednesday.

SAN ANTONIO — Water rescue teams saved at least seven people who lost control of their cars to a flooding Olmos Creek Wednesday night as storms drenched San Antonio.

At least five cars remained, flooded and stalled, in the creek Thursday afternoon.

"We can replace material possession, but you can't replace your life," said Serena Hood Flowers, who was riding home with her son when the water swept away his red Camaro.

"The water started filling up in the car and I'm like, 'OK, Lord, if this is my way to go... thy will be done," she told KENS 5 on Thursday.

She says they were headed down Sleepy Hollow, toward Orsinger, when they hit the current. It pulled the car into a field before they could see the flooding or signs on Orsinger Lane that warn of frequent high-water areas during storms.

Hood Flowers recently moved to the area, she says, and is not accustomed to the terrain in her neighborhood.

But video she took soon after water rescue teams saved her shows flashing flood-indicator lights near the creek were not yet triggered.

"There was nothing. It was pitch-dark," she said. "It was raining so you couldn't see, but you couldn't tell it was flooding either because it was so dark."

She and other drivers moved to the tops of their cars to stay above water.