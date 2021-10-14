Family of 5 rescued from roof of vehicle on flooded roadway, authorities say

Officials said they ignored high-water signs before being caught in the current.

SAN ANTONIO — Bexar County rescue crews saved a family of five from fast-moving waters on the far south side Thursday night as flooded roadways remained a hazard a day after severe weather swept through town.

Sheriff Javier Salazar told KENS 5 that two teens, two toddlers and their mother are safe after being retrieved from the roof of their car in the area of FM 1937 and Arcositas Avenue, near Medina River.