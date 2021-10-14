Family of 5 rescued from roof of vehicle on flooded roadway, authorities say

SAN ANTONIO — Bexar County rescue crews saved a family of five from fast-moving waters on the far south side Thursday night as flooded roadways remained a hazard a day after severe weather swept through town.
Sheriff Javier Salazar told KENS 5 that two teens, two toddlers and their mother are safe after being retrieved from the roof of their car in the area of FM 1937 and Arcositas Avenue, near Medina River.
Officials say the family was caught in the water after ignoring high-water warning signs. Authorities earlier in the day reminded commuters about the importance of avoiding high-water areas after the storms, as well as to always turn around before attempting to cross.