Valero Alamo Bowl scheduled for December 2020

SAN ANTONIO — An official announcement made today could be an early gift for football fans: The Valero Alamo Bowl will be played on December 29, 2020.

The 28th annual event is scheduled for the Alamodome in an exclusive primetime window on ESPN. Kickoff is at 8 p.m.

“Given all that we have been through these past nine months, the Valero Alamo Bowl is looking forward to delivering a much-needed boost to our city’s economy and rewarding our tourism community who provides such memorable visitor experience,” Clay Jett, Chair of the 2020 Valero Alamo Bowl, said.

The top teams from the Big 12 and Pac-12 conferences will compete. It's a familiar date as 11 past games have also kicked off on December 29.

Currently, the Alamodome's safety plan allows attendance at a reduced maximum capacity of 11,000 fans in the 65,000-seat facility. To put it in comparison, last year 60,147 fans turned out for the game where Texas upset #11 Utah with a score of 38-10.

Approximately 6.4 million viewers tuned in on ESPN and the event brought 35,110 visitors to town. According to Economic Analytics Consulting, LLC, last year's event had a $35.8 million total economic impact.

Valero Alamo Bowl officials said their scholarship programs have awarded $1 million each year since 2016, which ranks #1 among all the bowl games in local scholarship-giving. Seventy-five high school winners are awarded $7,500 Valero Alamo Bowl Student-Athlete scholarships. With help from matching programs at all six of San Antonio’s 4-year universities, the Valero Alamo Bowl also annually awards 65+ college students’ scholarships.

Tickets will go on sale in early December. If you're interested, sign up to join the Bowl’s priority ticket list.