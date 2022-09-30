UTSA downs Middle Tennessee in Friday night bout, opens conference play with win

The Roadrunners are now 3-2 on the season as their offense heats up.

SAN ANTONIO — Frank Harris threw two touchdown passes and scampered into the endzone for two more scores as UTSA defeated Middle Tennessee in Murfreesboro Friday to open conference play.

The Roadrunners improved to 3-2 with the win, which saw the Lightning pull to within 7 points when Zeke Rankin nailed a 31-yard field goal midway through the second quarter. That's as close as they would get as UTSA's offense kept its foot on the gas for the rest of the game, putting it out of Middle Tennessee's reach when Harris scored from one yard out in the third quarter to put his team up, 38-20.

The game also saw a first for UTSA football, with Harris notching the first 400-yard passing performance in program history.

The 'Runners have outscored their opponents 97-54 over their past two matchups. Up next: UTSA gets the weekend off before returning to the Alamodome on Oct. 8 for a faceoff against Western Kentucky, against whom they're 2-1.

---

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.