UTSA knocks off Texas Southern 52-24 in historic win at the Alamodome

Frank Harris and De'Corian Clark each set offensive records for the Roadrunners, and UTSA returned a kickoff for a touchdown for the first time in program history.

SAN ANTONIO — The University of Texas at San Antonio got back in front of their home crowd and back to their winning ways with a 52-24 victory over Texas Southern on Saturday afternoon at the Alamodome, and made some history in the process.

UTSA is now 2-2 on the season, bouncing back after a loss to the Longhorns up in Austin last week. Jeff Traylor's team made a few highlight plays and a little bit of history in the win.

Quarterback Frank Harris got the scoring started with an electric scamper out of the pocket, hurdling a defender on his way to the end zone for a 19-yard touchdown.

Harris got it done with his arm as well, throwing for nearly 400 yards and 4 touchdowns on the day, breaking the school record for career touchdown passes.

Wideout De'Corian Clark hauled in three scores, tying his own school record for touchdown receptions in a single game. Backup quarterback Eddie Lee Marburger threw the last one, lofting it from the far hash to the back corner of the end zone. Clark also broke the school record for receiving yards in a game with 217 on nine catches.

Clark ties his own school record of three receiving touchdowns in one game.

It was also a big day for defense and special teams. Avery Morris and Dywan Griffin each snagged an interception, with Griffin's coming in the end zone. The defense got a huge stop on fourth down to set the tone for the second half.

Another bit of history came late in the first quarter. Texas Southern had just tied the game at 7, but Chris Carpenter untied it on the ensuing kickoff. By the time he reached the 25 yard line everyone on the defense was behind him except for the kicker, who was unceremoniously shoved out of the way as Carpenter took it 97 yards without being touched. It was UTSA's first ever first kick return for a touchdown.

Harris said after the game that he got rolled up on during a tackle, but feels fine health-wise heading into UTSA next matchup at Middle Tennessee on Friday.