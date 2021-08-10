The sand takes a whole new shape at the beach! | Texas Outdoors 🏖

The view at the beach is almost always beautiful. When you visit Texas SandFest, the sand takes a whole new shape... Literally!

PORT ARANSAS, Texas — It's almost as if the sand takes a life of its own! When most of us play at the beach or make sandcastles, it's just for fun. During Texas SandFest in Port Aransas there's still a lot of fun, but this is serious stuff.

Sand sculptors from around the world come every year for one simple reason.

"This is the best sand in the world with which to carve," Mark Landrum, a volunteer with the event and a sand sculptor, said.

Landrum was an information technology specialist, who was sand sculpting on the weekends as a hobby. He discovered he was making more money giving lessons and sculpting than he was in his day job. so he decided to make it his only job.

Sculptors have 24 hours, over the three-day period to build their pieces. They are very intricate works of art, that are very delicate.

"We say we carve them one grain of sand at a time," Landrum said.