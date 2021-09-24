Hitting the road on a ride for a cure | Texas Outdoors

It's amazing how much bicycling can help you stay in shape, and dramatically change someone else's life!

SAN ANTONIO — It really is true -- once you learn how to ride a bike, you never forget.

I just don't seem to do it with as much vigor as that little 5-year-old boy who learned almost six decades ago.

I rode for fun.

More recently, I rode for exercise. And now, I have found another reason -- Multiple Sclerosis!

The Bike MS: Valero Ride to the River, is a yearly event, raising money to fight the disease.

"Team Wingman is a friends and family thing that’s got no corporate sponsors, and we’ve raised a little over a million dollars, just for the MS ride," says Rudy Mendez. He formed "Team Wingman" after a close friend was diagnosed with MS.

In the 12 years "Team Wingman" has been riding, they've raised more than 1.2 million dollars. Multiple Sclerosis affects the central nervous system, the brain, spinal cord and optic nerves. If left untreated, it can be debilitating and lead to death.

There are dozens of cycling clubs in the San Antonio area. With us on the ride was the Major Taylor Cycling Club San Antonio and the San Antonio Lady Riders.

The Ride to the River is an up to 165 mile event, but don't let the distance scare you.

The Ride to the River is an up to 165 mile event, but don't let the distance scare you.

You can ride as long or as short as you want. "It isn't about the distance," says Mendez.